Trump Tweets Comment On Comey’s Explosive Testimony

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has finally commented on former FBI Director James Comey’s explosive Senate testimony during which he detailed their interactions.

Mr. Trump stayed mum throughout Comey’s remarks, not even commenting on Twitter.

Friday morning, he finally tweeted his thoughts.

Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication…and WOW, Comey is a leaker! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2017

On Thursday, Comey spoke candidly for almost three hours, accusing President Trump and his administration of defamation and lies.

“I was honestly concerned that he would lie about the nature our meeting and I thought it would be really important to document it,” replied Comey when asked why he wrote down his thoughts on his discussions with the President.

Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Comey said his memos detailed his so-called ‘inappropriate’ interactions with the President.

Particularly one during which Comey claimed Mr. Trump asked him to drop the investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

When asked by Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein why he believes he as fired, Comey said he couldn’t know for sure.

“I take the president at his word that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey said.

The president also told Russian diplomats the day after firing Comey that doing so relieved great pressure on him from the Russia investigation.

Comey’s testimony also raised new questions about Attorney General Jeff Sessions who recused himself from ongoing Russia investigations back in March. He also singled out former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, claiming that she asked him to characterize the probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails ‘a matter’ and not ‘an investigation.’

Comey said he told a “close friend” of his, a professor at Columbia law school, to share the “content” of his memo about the February 14 conversation with the President, in which Mr. Trump asked him to let the Flynn investigation go.

Comey said he hoped the leaking of the memo’s contents would prompt the selection of a special prosecutor to oversee the FBI’s Russia probe.

“Mister Comey has now admitted that he is one of these leakers,” said Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s attorney.

Kasowitz added that Comey’s actions should be investigated.

A former Assistant U.S. Attorney told CBS News that the memo was unclassified which means Comey could leak it legally. He also believes there is a good chance the Russia investigation may still be unresolved by the mid-term elections.