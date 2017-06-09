In The Recruiting Huddle: Teshaun Smith – Western

June 9, 2017 8:06 AM By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Teshaun Smith

POSITION: CB/WR

SCHOOL: Davie Western

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: Last year when he played at Westminster Academy, many had talked about this quality talent who was making a huge difference for a team searching for an identity. A fast, talented and skilled football player, his move to Western this coming year will only show that this is a major talent. College coaches who came through this spring were bowled over by a football player that most felt came out of nowhere – which he didn’t. The one thing that has always defined South Florida talent is the fact they are everywhere, turning heads and making a difference. Smith is yet another football player who will make an impact in 2017 – and we will sit back and watch. When he puts on more weight and muscle, he will be even more impressive.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4042932/teshaun-smith

