In The Recruiting Huddle: D’Andre Felton – Coral Reef 

June 9, 2017
PLAYER: D’Andre Felton 

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Miami Coral Reef

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: There are several rising prospects in South Florida that sometimes never get recognized until their senior season. In this region, talented football players can be found almost everywhere you go. This is one of those rising defensive secondary prospects who can play this game at a high level. After a solid sophomore season, his spring and offseason have also been productive – as he looks to use this summer to continue to elevate his stock. Felton is one of the catalyst for head coach Joe Petisco’s Barracudas. Has all the tools to be one of the best around.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5434273/dandre-felton

