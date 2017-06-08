LIVE | Trump Attorney Responds To Fmr. FBI Director Comey's Testimony

Twitter’s Taken A Liking To Comey’s Use Of ‘Lordy’

June 8, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey, Lordy, Politics, Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Twitter has taken a liking to former FBI director James Comey’s use of the word “lordy” when referring to his interaction with President Donald Trump.

Comey told senators Thursday morning, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” in referring to his meetings with Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey’s statement , writing, “We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes.”

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in , saying he wanted Comey’s phrase on a T-shirt.

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time to use old-fashioned terms like “gadzooks” or “gramercy.”

