Twitter’s Taken A Liking To Comey’s Use Of ‘Lordy’

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Twitter has taken a liking to former FBI director James Comey’s use of the word “lordy” when referring to his interaction with President Donald Trump.
Comey told senators Thursday morning, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” in referring to his meetings with Trump.
The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey’s statement , writing, “We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes.”
“Captain America” actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in , saying he wanted Comey’s phrase on a T-shirt.
For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time to use old-fashioned terms like “gadzooks” or “gramercy.”
