Sawgrass Mills Mall Closed For 2nd Day Due To Flooded Parking Lots

June 8, 2017
SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Several days of torrential rain have taken their toll on the Sawgrass Mills Mall, or rather its parking lot.

For a second day, the shopping outlet in western Sunrise will remain closed because its parking lot remains flooded.

The mall operators posted about the closure on its Facebook page.

The flooding has also impacted a job fair Thursday at the BB&T Center which is right next door to the mall. The event will go on but those going are being advised to only use Gate 2 to access the parking lot.

While rain is in the forecast, the National Weather Service said fewer clouds are expected Thursday, with some sunshine in the morning and scattered storms in the afternoon. There’s also a 70 percent chance of rain in South Florida on Friday with diminishing rain chances over the weekend.

Some areas got up to 11 inches of rain between Monday and Wednesday. The weather service said 7.3 inches fell in Sunrise, where Sawgrass Mills is located.

