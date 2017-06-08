Miami Detective Involved In Serious Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A City of Miami Police detective is in the hospital after a serious crash Thursday morning.
The two-car crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of SW 22nd Avenue and 22nd Street.
Crews rushed the detective to Ryder Trauma Center shortly after the crash.
The detective reportedly had a head injury but was alert and speaking.
The detective was on his way to work at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.