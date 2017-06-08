LIVE | Trump Attorney Responds To Fmr. FBI Director Comey's Testimony

Miami Detective Involved In Serious Crash

June 8, 2017 12:10 PM
Filed Under: Crash, Miami, Miami Police, Officer Involved Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A City of Miami Police detective is in the hospital after a serious crash Thursday morning.

The two-car crash happened just after 8 a.m. at the intersection of SW 22nd Avenue and 22nd Street.

Crews rushed the detective to Ryder Trauma Center shortly after the crash.

The detective reportedly had a head injury but was alert and speaking.

The detective was on his way to work at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch