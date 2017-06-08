Miami-Dade Parks Wants You!

Become a member of the Park Conservation Corps and lend your time and expertise to help make parks a priority in our community
Now through June 30, 2017, Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces is accepting applications for its Park Conservation Corps (PCC). If you are passionate about the environment, serving this community and playing an active role in enhancing the future of our local parks system then this opportunity is perfect for you!
When you become a Corp member who will have the opportunity to participate in unique, educational park experiences and gain valuable skills for personal and professional enrichment. Join other professionals from across business, government, education and the non-profit sectors as they champion for parks, open spaces and the conservation of natural areas through volunteer service and advocacy. Members also gain access into a behind-the-scenes look at Miami-Dade Parks and its history.
Why wait? Apply now to get started. Apply here.
For more information, contact Miami-Dade Parks Community Outreach and Resource Manager Diana Young at 305-961-2781 or diana.young@miamidade.gov.
Above Content Provided By Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation.