James Comey Watch Parties Fall Flat In South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – James Comey watch parties were held in D.C., Houston and plenty of other cities across the nation. The politically passionate around the country called it Comey Day. But in South Florida, it was just Thursday.

CBS4’s Vanessa Borge sprawled out across Miami-Dade and Broward to get the pulse of political interest in the hearing. It was flat lined for the most part.

Comey’s testimony began at 10 a.m. Yet by lunch time, South Florida crowds were more concerned with what they were going to order than the hearing.

“I think these meetings are a waste of time money. They should spend time running our country instead of beating the bushes,” said Ken Lewis, who didn’t watch the hearing.

Suzie Lovette was watching in Doral where fired FBI Director Comey was center stage on only one screen.

“It concerns me that people don’t care, especially young people. They need to be more informed of the facts,” Lovette said.

National television networks broke into regular programming to cover the political drama – some finding the congressional hearing an important process to uncover the truth.

“It’s fascinating of course – hackers, America, government, elections, what is the truth,” Lara Gallardo said while in Coconut Grove.

Others are frustrated.

“I think it’s a witch hunt. He needs to do the business of the people,” Lovette said.

Whatever the outcome of today’s hearing, one thing is certain: the country is watching.

In some cities, like D.C. and New York, bars and restaurants opened their doors by 9 a.m. for Comey watch parties. Most TVS in south Florida were on sports channels.