Hollywood Settles Former Police Detective’s Whistleblower Suit

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — The City of Hollywood has settled a lawsuit brought by a former police detective who claims she was treated unfairly after making complaints about her department.
Cheri Stabile was a detective assigned to the special victim’s unit when she complained in 2013 that her unit was moved from a private location to an open area inside the police agency’s detective bureau.
Stabile argued that sex crimes victims should be interviewed in a secure room to protect their privacy.
She accused her supervisors of retaliation, saying after complaining to the police union, she was ignored by bosses, prohibited from taking advanced training and intimidated by a sergeant.
The lawsuit says she was also demoted to road patrol. She ended up leaving the department and filing her suit.
On Wednesday, Hollywood city commissioners approved a $155,000 settlement.
Stabile now works for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
