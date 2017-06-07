Police: Missing Twin Sisters May Be Headed To New York City

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) — Twin sisters are missing in Coral Springs and authorities are calling on the community to find them.
Rickhia and Nicolette McClam, age 12, were last seen Tuesday in the area of N.W. 85th Avenue and N.W. 35th Street around 6:45 a.m.
Coral Springs Police believe they may be in the West Palm Beach area and may be headed to New York City.
The sisters are listed at 5’2″, 105 lbs, with long dark hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen them or know their whereabouts, contact Det. Michelle Kull at the station’s non-emergency number: (954)344-1800