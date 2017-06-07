Weather Alert | Flood Watch - Miami-Dade & Broward Through 8 PM 

Florida Woman Sentenced In Sandy Hook Parent Threat Case

June 7, 2017 10:30 AM
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to threatening a man whose son died in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre.

During a hearing Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale federal court, 57-year-old Lucy Richards on Wednesday to five months in prison, followed by five months of home detention. She pleaded guilty to interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

Richards was arrested December 7th in Tampa on four felony counts of transmitting threats to Lenny Pozner, the father of Noah Pozner, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

The four threats, according to authorities, and included messages that said, “you gonna die, death is coming to you real soon,” and “LOOK BEHIND YOU IT IS DEATH.”

Another threat said, “there’s nothing you can do about it,” according to court documents.

Richards failed to appear at a previous guilty plea hearing, was arrested in April and has been jailed since.

Others linked to the Sandy Hook massacre have reported harassment by conspiracy theorists who argue it was staged to erode support for Second Amendment gun rights.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

