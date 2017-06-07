Generous Donation In Memory Of King Carter Turns Tragedy Into Triumph

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two South Florida schools were given a generous gift in memory of a 6-year-old boy who was shot and killed in a drive-by near his home last year.

On Wednesday, the parents of King Carter took part in a special announcement at Miami Northwestern Senior High School that honors their late son.

“A million dollar contribution towards the establishment of a trade and logistics academy right here at Miami Northwestern Senior High school, in addition to an expansion of the trade and logistics academy at Central Senior High School,” said Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

An anonymous donor, compelled by the gun violence that has claimed so many young lives, reached out to Miami-Dade County Public Schools to make the biggest investment into an educational program in the Liberty City area.

Since King Carter’s murder in February 2016, his parents have established a foundation in his memory to help kids in the area.

“It’s going to give hope and opportunity to dozens and dozens of students, not two or three students down the line, but beginning August of 2017,” said Carvalho. “That is when this academy will open at Northwestern Senior High School.”

The King Carter Academy of Trade and Logistics will provide hundreds of students at Northwestern and Central Senior High with training and internships that could lead to jobs at the airport or the Port of Miami.

“I’m thankful and I’m very blessed that, you know, we could reach out to other kids and let them have an opportunity that my child didn’t because his life was cut,” said Monica Smith, King’s mother. “He didn’t even finish first grade and I’m very happy and very overwhelmed.”

“We thank y’all,” said his father, Santonio Carter. “I know my son’s smiling and praying and dancing and rejoicing and thanking y’all too.”

Though hurting from his loss, the boy’s family is grateful to be able to turn their tragedy into something positive for so many others.

“I’m so happy that other kids can get the opportunity to move forward and do the things they want to do with the school system,” said King’s grandmother, Shirley Kennedy Wright.