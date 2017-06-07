Court Orders ‘Butt Lift’ Doctor To Stop Performing Surgery

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DORAL (CBSMiami/AP) — A Doral doctor has been ordered to stop performing plastic surgery after an Illinois woman’s death, a court ruled.
The Miami Herald reports Florida’s First District Court of Appeal ordered Monday that 44-year-old Osakatukei “Osak” Omulepu must also have a board-certified physician present for any other medical procedures until it rules on the state’s effort to stop him from practicing.
Miami-Dade County authorities say his patient, 30-year-old Lattia Baumeister, died June 1 of fat clots in her lung from liposuction and fat transfer surgery.
Omulepu’s attorney, Monica Rodriguez, says he offered to work under a board-certified plastic surgeon’s supervision in response to the court restricting his license.
Florida officials have tried three times since February 2016 to stop Omulepu from performing a self-declared specialty liposuction and fat transfer procedure.
