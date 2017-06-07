Weather Alert | Flood Advisory - Poor Drainage Areas Of Miami-Dade & Broward Until 9 AM  More InfoLive Weather BlogDownload CBS4 Weather App  

Broward Officially Opposes President’s Pull Out Of Paris Accord

June 7, 2017 6:18 AM
Filed Under: Broward Commission, Climate change, Donald Trump, Paris Accord

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County commissioners have officially opposed President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Accord.

On Tuesday, the commission agreed to continue to work to prepare for climate change which includes reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting clean energy projects.

Commissioners said Broward would be directly affected by Trump’s pull back from the international agreement to take action to reduce climate change, citing “flooding, beach erosion, extreme weather, and saltwater intrusion,” according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Broward has partnered with several neighboring counties to deal with rising sea levels and other environmental issues.

