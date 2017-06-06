ON THE RISE – Miami Dr. Krop Lightning

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

To prove how quick the impact of social media has become – when dealing with high school sports, especially football – all you have to do is go back to this year’s spring games.

While many area programs took part in games and jamborees around South Florida this spring, Dr. Krop and head coach Mike Farley went to Dwyer to take on the yearly 7A powerhouse Panthers.

As many games were taking place and college coaches were spread around Miami-Dade and Broward, Facebook and Twitter sort of told everyone, who didn’t come to the game in northern Palm Beach County, that they missed something special.

This Dr. Krop program – which had success from the very beginning with Joe Mira and several impressive athletes making an impact at the collegiate level – showed people around the state to include this team in the 8A playoff conversation.

Now, after a solid win by Dr. Krop over Dwyer in an exhibition game, an impressive performance by North Miami Beach against Coral Springs Charter, and North Miami’s convincing win over Piper, this is a district that can start getting some respect.

What Farley has done, much like his stops around the state, is teach and build – and in the process – started to keep difference makers home, instead of jumping off to jump-start another program.

Charles Fishbein of Elite Scouting has been watching the athletes that have come through Dr. Krop over the years, and this recent jolt of success for the Lightning, if you will, is not a surprise.

“With Coach Mira, Coach Rick Divita, Coach Hudson and just about anyone they have had at this school, there are always tremendous football prospects on the team,” Fishbein explained. “This year, they are loaded – and maybe it took for them to beat a young Dwyer team to get someone’s attention.”

What this Dr. Krop team has that perhaps many in the past have not had – are more than a handful of difference makers. This year, along with a very good coaching staff, the Lightning are a team that has what it takes to turn that corner. They have a number of prospects and not just a few.

OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKERS

On offense, Class of 2018 running back Lawrence Papillon returns and is projected to be one of the best in South Florida.

Also, standout Class of 2018 receiver Edward Reed comes over from Hollywood Hills to join Eddie Gabriel (2018), Kevin Foo (2019), Cedrick Mesidor (2018), Tyrik Collins (2020) and tight end Adolfo Bucay (2020).

In addition to Papillon at running back, Abraham Betancourt (2018) and Keiondre Gaulden (2019) are solid as well.

Mourning transfer Danny Pierre-Louis is a Class of 2019 quarterback standout that has turned heads in the offseason. Adonys Triana (2018) also has experience, and Class of 2019 athlete Jaedin Collier-McCray (2020) is also picking up valuable experience.

Up front, there is Class of 2020 phenom Isaac Joseph, who is on his way to big things, impressive talent Christopher Manzini (2019) and Mataio Telfort (2018).

THE DEFENSE IS SOLID

Defensively, it starts with key prospects such as linebackers Francky Jean-Louis, Dovran Ellington (2018) and Emmanuel St. Germain (2019); defensive back Christopher Fuzeme (2018) and Class of 2020 defensive end Giovanni Davis.

Other secondary performers include: Xavier Lopez (2018), Timothy Williams (2018), Jarquez Hill (2018), Ricardo Lawson (2020) and Darius Conley (2019).

The defensive line also features: Daniel Simon (2018) and Michael Dzienski (2018).

Where this Lightning team finishes will depend on how heathy they stay. They do have talent and playmakers.

STAY WITH US ALL SUMMER

Throughout the offseason, we will continue to bring you teams – and players who figure to grab the spotlight in 2017. I addition, check us out every Monday night from 9-10 on WQAM (560 AM).