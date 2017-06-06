Family Asks For Help In Finding Allapattah Teen’s Killer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A little more than two and a half years after a teen was shot to death on the streets of Allapattah, his family is asking for help in finding his killer.

On September 14th, 2014 police received a call around 10:45 p.m. about a shooting in the 1400 block of NW 43rd Street. When officers arrived they found the body of 19-year-old Emory Alexander lying in a pool of blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue.

One woman who lives in the neighborhood said everything seemed ordinary until the gunshots rang out. She said she saw two young men walking down her street and went inside her house. Moments later she heard the gunfire.

She added in the moments after the shooting her husband tried to be heroic, not realizing someone had been murdered.

“He said he saw someone running away so he was following him but he never thought it was a killer, he thought he stole something so he was following him,” the woman said at the time.

Alexander’s family members say the police need help to figure out who shot him and why. They know someone in the community must know what happened that night, like the person who ran off, and they just want justice and closure

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit http://www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.