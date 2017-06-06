Davie Drenched Following More Than 3 Inches Of Rainfall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Soaked, saturated and more to come – Davie really felt the rain Tuesday.

Over three inches of rain fell on the city, which stacked on top of almost five days of rain.

While it was fun for the kids, it was unsettling for residents.

“It is unbelievable. We have never seen something like this,” Hasmin Netlescion said.

– the streets and low lying areas of Davie bared the brunt of a string of rain bands that have lined up and drenched the area.

It’s an ugly time for the operators of one Davie gas station and connivance store.

“We are trying to pump the water out. That’s it nothing we can do about that,” Fernando said.

It’s almost a losing proposition as water from three parking lots draining into the gas station.

“Too much and it is gonna get worse,” Fernando added.

The rainy season is definitely upon us, which is nothing new for Florida. And when you build on a swamp, you can get waist deep in water real fast.

“Every year Florida is beautiful. The land is bad!” Carlito Cordino said laughing.

The flooded areas made it tricky for drivers – tons of cars stalled out on the streets. A stalled out car means repairs and a car that is never the same again.

“This is the first time it has happened like this,” Fernando said.