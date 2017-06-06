Davie Drenched Following More Than 3 Inches Of Rainfall

June 6, 2017 9:51 PM By Hank Tester
Filed Under: Davie, Flooding, Hank Tester

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Soaked, saturated and more to come – Davie really felt the rain Tuesday.

Over three inches of rain fell on the city, which stacked on top of almost five days of rain.

While it was fun for the kids, it was unsettling for residents.

“It is unbelievable. We have never seen something like this,” Hasmin Netlescion said.

– the streets and low lying areas of Davie bared the brunt of a string of rain bands that have lined up and drenched the area.

It’s an ugly time for the operators of one Davie gas station and connivance store.

“We are trying to pump the water out. That’s it nothing we can do about that,” Fernando said.

It’s almost a losing proposition as water from three parking lots draining into the gas station.

“Too much and it is gonna get worse,” Fernando added.

The rainy season is definitely upon us, which is nothing new for Florida. And when you build on a swamp, you can get waist deep in water real fast.

“Every year Florida is beautiful. The land is bad!” Carlito Cordino said laughing.

The flooded areas made it tricky for drivers – tons of cars stalled out on the streets. A stalled out car means repairs and a car that is never the same again.

“This is the first time it has happened like this,” Fernando said.

More from Hank Tester
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch