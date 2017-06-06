Budget Calls For Added Security At Jewish Schools Prompt Backlash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Children evacuating school and police swarming the building have become routine occurrences played out throughout the country and here in South Florida at Jewish day schools.

Threats at the schools, both real and hoaxes, have prompted state lawmakers to add $650,000 to the state budget for security items like cameras, bullet proof glass, and alarm systems.

“You and your parents pay taxes so it will come back to you in the form of things that we can do to provide for your security,” said Florida Gov. Rick Scott.

On Tuesday, the governor visited Brauser Maimonides Academy in Ft. Lauderdale to talk about the funding. The school’s principal said recent hate crimes show why this funding is so important.

“We want security for every child in our care at Jewish and public school students,” said Rabbi Dr. Yossi Kastan. “For us, it’s a public and non-public school issue. We want to make sure that our students are safe and secure.”

However, not everyone is supporting the funding. The ACLU has questioned the constitutionality of singling out Jewish schools, and public school advocates have a problem with money going towards private schools, especially with the governor’s push for school of choice.

Gov. Scott said the funding is about protecting all students.

“They’re all our kids, whether you go to a traditional public school, whether you go to a charter school, whether you go to a private school,” he said. “They are all our kids and every child ought to be safe. Every child ought to go to the school of their choice.”

The governor added that the state has a history of close relationships with its Jewish residents and this funding is a continuation of that strong bond.