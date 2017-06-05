Powerball Jackpot Soars To $375M

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Jumping jackpots! The Powerball jackpot is growing again and has now climbed to an estimated $375 million, the largest in the nation.
The cash option prize is estimated at $235.4 million.
The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 18 times since the April 5th drawing.
Wednesday’s drawing will be the game’s highest since a $435.3 million jackpot on Feb. 22.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever to hit was $1.586 billion, which shared between tickets sold in three states on Jan. 13, 2016.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The chance of winning Powerball is incredibly small, at 292.2 million to one. But players have much better odds, of about one in 25, of winning smaller prizes ranging from $1 million to $4.