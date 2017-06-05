Police Involved Shooting Outside Miami Correctional Facility

June 5, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Miami, Shooting, TGK

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One person is dead after a police involved shooting near a West Miami-Dade correctional facility.

Chopper4 was over the scene near the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) by 41st Street and N.W. 70th Avenue.

The correctional facility was placed on lockdown after the shooting which happened around 2 p.m.

Three vehicles could be seen near the facility – one which had the driver’s side window broken. A yellow tarp could be seen right next to it, covering a body with officers standing nearby.

Miami-Dade Corrections said the shooting did not happen on their compound and did not involve any of their officers.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

