‘Multiple Fatalities’ Reported In Shooting Near Orlando

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) — Multiple people were killed at a mass shooting in Orlando Monday morning.
The shooting took place at a business headquarters near North Forsyth Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
The scene has been stabilized and contained by authorities, and the shooter is no longer at large.
Police would not confirm whether the shooter was alive or dead.
They also would not say how many fatalities there were.
CBS News reported a heavy police presence in the area based on aerial views of the scene.
Roads in the area of the shooting have been shut down as officers investigate.
First reports of the incident came in around 8 a.m.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for more details as they are released.