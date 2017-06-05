SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

PLAYER: Hansky Paillant

POSITION: DE/OLB

SCHOOL: Miramar

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-3

WEIGHT: 220

SCOUTING: Having attended dozens of practices and spring games during the months of April and May, we had the opportunity to see so many talented athletes – in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. There were few who made the impact that Hansky did – in practices and in the spring game against Dillard. Without any hesitation at all, this quality prospect has turned himself into a top 25 South Florida prospect in just one month. Not that he wasn’t a big time player last season at McArthur, but this impressive playmaker, who can get after the quarterback, has turned himself into an un-blockable force – and the Patriots will show him off like a brand new Lexus! A two-sport (wrestling) standout, this is someone who took the recruiters and college coaches by surprise. They never realized how dominating he is – until now.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6173780/hansky-paillant