Police: Shoplifting Suspect Dies In Crash During Chase

LIVE OAK (CBSMiami/AP) — A police chase came to a tragic ending over the weekend.
41-year-old Jannie Hodge, a shoplifting suspect, died in the crash while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Hodge, of Madison, was driving faster than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 10 near Live Oak when she lost control of her car and struck a tree.
She was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
Troopers say the chase began at a Walmart where she tried to ram a Suwannee County sheriff’s deputy’s car with hers.
