Police: Shoplifting Suspect Dies In Crash During Chase

June 4, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Deadly crash, Police Chase

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LIVE OAK (CBSMiami/AP) — A police chase came to a tragic ending over the weekend.

41-year-old Jannie Hodge, a shoplifting suspect, died in the crash while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Hodge, of Madison, was driving faster than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 10 near Live Oak when she lost control of her car and struck a tree.

She was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Troopers say the chase began at a Walmart where she tried to ram a Suwannee County sheriff’s deputy’s car with hers.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch