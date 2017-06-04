Police Say Deadly Davie Restaurant Shooting Was Act Of Self-Defense

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Police say the deadly shooting at a Davie fast food restaurant on Friday is believed to be in self-defense.

According to authorities, 49-year-old Eric Primus and a co-worker entered the Pollo Tropical restaurant located at the Tower Shops on University Drive in Davie during their lunch break.

While inside the restaurant, Primus engaged in a verbal altercation with another patron, 33-year-old Cardiff Lindo.

Primus and his co-worker then exited the building and sat in their work truck, in the Pollo Tropical parking lot, per authorities.

Lindo remained in the restaurant for a short period of time before walking outside and towards his vehicle.

That’s when authorities say Primus confronted Lindo, and a physical altercation ensued during which Lindo produced a firearm and discharged several rounds.

Primus was struck by one round and returned to his vehicle where he and the co-worker fled the scene. Lindo remained at the Pollo Tropical and called 911.

When police arrived, Lindo surrendered and was detained for questioning.

Primus and his co-worker stopped at a Chevron Station located just north of the Pollo Tropical, also inside Tower Shops, where they sought assistance, according to police.

Primus was transported to Broward Health where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that Primus and Lindo did not know each other prior to their altercation and that Lindo cooperated with investigators.

The explanation of events given to authorities by Lindo was corroborated by witnesses.

Police say that while the investigation is ongoing, they believe Lindo acted in self-defense under Florida’s Stand Your Ground statue.