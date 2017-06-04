Gunman Opens Fire On I-95, 2 Hospitalized

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A shooting along I-95 sent two people to the hospital and authorities are now searching for the gunman.
The two victims, along with a third person who was behind the wheel, were heading southbound on the highway Sunday night around 8:00 p.m., between N.W. 81st Street and N.W. 85th Street, when they were shot at by someone in another vehicle.
The driver wasn’t hit, according to Miami-Dade Police, and drove his passengers straight to the Northside Police Station.
“Officers made contact with the three victims,” said Det. Dan Ferrin. “Two were transported to area hospitals. Both are listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.”
Police do not have a clear description of the vehicle at this time. The victims were in a blue Toyota 4Runner.
They’re urging the public to come forward with any information related to the shooting. Call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. As always, anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 for info leading to an arrest.