Shooting At Davie Shops Under Investigation

June 2, 2017 2:02 PM
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Davie Friday afternoon.

Chopper4 was over the scene just before 2 p.m. yellow crime tape could be seen surrounding a parking lot at the Tower Shops near University Drive and Nova Drive.

Officer say the shooting happened at Pollo Tropical.

Authorities have not said if there are any victims or what caused the shooting.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

