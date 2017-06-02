SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook
PLAYER: Wardrick Wilson
POSITION: OL
SCHOOL: Miami Norland
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-4
WEIGHT: 300
SCOUTING: From the first time he strapped it up last season for Miami Edison, to the spring game this year for the Vikings, all eyes were on this young man who picked up a number of offers during the spring – as he still has two more seasons to grow and mature as a player. Has the potential to be one of the best – and he proved that during the 2016 season – as well as this spring as dozens of college coaches came through. Quick, agile, great feet and very strong – and he is still learning the game!
TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQhwsocqzCA&feature=youtu.be