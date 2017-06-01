Sailboat Up In Flames Off Hallandale Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — Crews worked to put out a blaze on a sailboat off Hallandale Beach Thursday morning.
Chopper4 was over the scene where you could see a sailboat engulfed in flames about 4 miles off of Hallandale Boulevard around 8 a.m.
U.S. Coast Guard, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Broward Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
Crews were able to put out the fire just before 8:20 a.m.
One person was rescued from the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.