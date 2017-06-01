Sailboat Up In Flames Off Hallandale Beach

June 1, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Boat Fire, Florida, Hallandale Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) — Crews worked to put out a blaze on a sailboat off Hallandale Beach Thursday morning.

Chopper4 was over the scene where you could see a sailboat engulfed in flames about 4 miles off of Hallandale Boulevard around 8 a.m.

U.S. Coast Guard, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Broward Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

Crews were able to put out the fire just before 8:20 a.m.

One person was rescued from the fire.  The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

screen shot 2017 06 01 at 8 12 22 am Sailboat Up In Flames Off Hallandale Beach

Crews worked to put out a blaze on a sailboat off Hallandale Beach Thursday morning. (Source: CBS4)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch