Police Seek Public’s Help In Solving Murder Mystery

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are calling on the community for information regarding the death of a man found in southwest Miami.
The body of Xzavius Edwards, 33, was discovered on the side of a dirt road Wednesday morning, next to a large field near S.W. 360th Street and 187th Avenue.
Detectives have not said how he died but are calling the case a homicide. They’re not sure if he was killed at the location he was found in or brought there after the fact.
Miami-Dade Police are investigating.
If you knew Edwards or may have seen strange activity in the area, before 7:00 a.m., contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.