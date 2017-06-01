LIVE | Pres. Trump Announces Paris Climate Decision

Police Seek Public’s Help In Solving Murder Mystery

June 1, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Death Investigation, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are calling on the community for information regarding the death of a man found in southwest Miami.xzavius edwards 2 Police Seek Publics Help In Solving Murder Mystery

The body of Xzavius Edwards, 33, was discovered on the side of a dirt road Wednesday morning, next to a large field near S.W. 360th Street and 187th Avenue.

Detectives have not said how he died but are calling the case a homicide. They’re not sure if he was killed at the location he was found in or brought there after the fact.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating.

If you knew Edwards or may have seen strange activity in the area, before 7:00 a.m., contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters can earn up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest.

