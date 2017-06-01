Reports: Several Injured After Gunshots & Explosions At Philippines Resort

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MANILA, Philippines (CBSMiami) – Several people have been injured after multiple gunshots and explosions were reported by eyewitnesses at the Resorts World Casino in the Philippines on Friday.
Videos emerging from the scene showed emergency services tending to the injured outside the complex in Newport City, Metro Manila.
Resorts World Manila said on social media it was in lockdown and police were in control of the situation.
“We ask for your prayers during these difficult times,” Resorts World said on Twitter.
Witnesses who spoke to radio stations said several gunmen were seen in the complex. News channel ANC said there were two gunmen, wearing masks and black clothes.
The information could not be immediately verified.
Pictures circulated on social media of the resort, close to the city’s airport, of plumes of smoke pouring out of a building.
A source at one of the resorts told Reuters employees were being evacuated and declined to give more details.