Hassan Whiteside Surprises His Mother With New 6 Bedroom House

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Heat star Hassan Whiteside has gone from relative unknown to one of the best centers in the NBA in just a few years.
After bouncing around the NBA and even playing abroad, Whiteside found a home with the Heat.
His hard work culminated in a four-year, $98 million contract that he signed last summer.
Now with his future secure, both in the NBA and financially, Whiteside is paying it forward to one of the most important people in his life.
On Wednesday he surprised his mother Debbie with a brand new six-bedroom home.
And he documented the whole thing on Snapchat.
The home is believed to be in Whiteside’s home state of North Carolina, according to the Miami Herald.
Whiteside led the NBA in rebounding last season and has become the new face of the Heat.
He turns 28 later this month.
