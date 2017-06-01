April The Giraffe Is Coming Back To The Web With A Few Friends

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSMiami) – Get ready for more April the giraffe but this time some of her friends will be there too!

Animal Adventure Park announced Thursday afternoon that fans of April, Oliver and Tajiri will once again be able to watch their favorite giraffe family interact when the live giraffe cam returns six days a week from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST.

But that’s not all.

Along with the return of the giraffe cam will be other special features and web cams that give fans a closer look inside Animal Adventure Park and all the species that reside there.

“We are thrilled to bring back the giraffe cam for our loyal viewers,” said Jordan Patch, owner of Animal Adventure Park. “We are also excited to announce that we will be hosting two educational live streams a week on our channel, where we will showcase various species around the park. We want to give the world a glimpse inside our wild kingdom.”

Ever since the park opened in May, enthusiasts have come from all over the globe to visit the famous giraffe family.

“We have met and welcomed guests from around the world since we opened our doors for the season. It’s great to see firsthand the way that the cam affected so many lives and we are thrilled to be bringing it back for them however we will be able to do so much more as we spotlight other species at Animal Adventure that have their own conservation needs. Our park is all about education and conservation awareness and what we have done for the giraffe world, we hope to do for many other species to come,” Patch said.

Animal Adventure is an interactive, educational animal park located in the hills of Harpursville, NY, which is 15 minutes outside of Binghamton, NY.