Video: Shoppers Caught In Crossfire During Pawn Shop Shootout

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PARK (CBSMiami) — Several shoppers were able to walk away safely from a shootout inside a West Park pawn shop between an employee and two gunmen.

Security video shows the armed robbery on May 22 at the Cash Inn Pawn Shop, just before 5:30 p.m.

The gunmen entered the store separately and almost immediately, one of them brandished a semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the victims. The other guy charged the counter with a bag.

However, it seems they weren’t prepared for an armed employee who quickly opened fire.

All three exchanged gunfire in a shootout when the crooks realized the front door wouldn’t open, locking the two criminals inside the store with three customers and the employee behind the counter. The suspects tried kicking and shooting the door, while taking cover behind an shelf, but the door didn’t budge.

“In a mad rush to escape, the two thieves struggled with the front door,” said the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “They were unable to open the door and decided to slide through the small opening between the metal bars and the display counter. That plan also proves a challenge, as the bigger of the two men gets momentarily stuck between the counter and the bars. They did eventually flee out the back doors.”

No one was hurt in the shootout.

Police described one of the suspects as heavy-set, about 6’4″ and 300 lbs. with shoulder-length dreadlocks. The second one stood about 5’11” with a medium frame, about 180 lbs.

The smaller guy was seen exiting a black, older model Lincoln MKZ, just before the attempted robbery took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Detective James Ramirez at 954-321-4270. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.