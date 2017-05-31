‘Take A Stand’ : Carvalho Urges Community To Speak Up After Teen Shot

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) –Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old wounded in Miami.

It happened late Tuesday night near 828 NW 58th Street.

Miami Police said a red vehicles pulled up beside the teen as he was riding his bike. Moments later a shooter got out and began shooting at the teen. The shooter got back into the car and got away.

Shot spotter detected 9 gun shots shortly before police were sent to the scene.

The teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where his family said he got out of surgery by early Wednesday morning. His condition is unknown at this time.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to social media to comment on the shooting and urged the community to speak up.

Phone rings at 11 25 PM. It's the chief calling. My heart sinks. Another 16-year old is shot in the back multiple times in Miami. No words. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 31, 2017

Take a stand. Don't just be a witness to the carnage that continues to chip away at the innocence of our community. Speak up.#EnoughisEnough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 31, 2017

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time. Police say it remains unclear if the teen was the intended target.

Investigators are trying to find out if there were more people in the vehicle where the gunman came out of.

Officers will not release the victim’s name since he is a juvenile.