Suicide Bombing Kills At Least 80 In Afghanistan’s Capital

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (CBSMiami) — A massive suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital has killed at least 80 people and injured more than 350 others.

A thick cloud of black smoke billowed over Zambaq Square where a massive truck bomb exploded in Kabul, Afghanistan. The suspect reportedly hid the bomb in a sewage tanker.

The suicide bomber detonated the device during rush hour for maximum effect.

The blast site is one of the most secure areas in the country. Western embassies and the presidential palace are located there. The German embassy suffered major damage.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Emergency crews rushed the injured to area hospitals in the back of pick-up trucks and ambulances.

The powerful explosion blew out windows of nearby shops. Workers spent the morning cleaning up.

For 16 years, U.S. troops and NATO allies have been fighting alongside Afghan forces to crush the Taliban and more recently ISIS in Afghanistan.

U.S. Commander John Nicholson requested more troops from the Senate armed forces committee earlier this year.

It’s costing America $3 billion a month to keep just over 8,000 thousand troops in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Embassy is about a half mile from the bombing.