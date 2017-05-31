Police Release Pics Of Tiger Woods’ Car From Morning Of DUI Arrest

May 31, 2017 6:49 PM By Ted Scouten
Filed Under: DUI, Ted Scouten, Tiger Woods

JUPITER (CBSMiami) – Pictures released by the Jupiter Police Department show Tiger Woods’ car the morning he was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

His front tires were flattened as his car sat on the side of the road with him inside. The rims were also damaged.

When officers arrived, they said he was asleep at the wheel with the car on.

Officers spotted Woods’ car on Military Trail. It was blocking the right hand lane. The left brake light was on and right turn signal flashing.

Police said he admitted to taking four medications, including the pain killer Vicodin.

They asked him to perform a field sobriety test. Officers said he had a difficult time performing tasks and understanding what they were asking.

Woods was eventually arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods recently had back surgery – the last of four.

He released a statement, saying, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

