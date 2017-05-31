Orlando Sentinel Shares New Video From Officers’ Point Of View In Pulse Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Nearly one year after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, never before seen video shows the horror as it unfolded inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The Orlando Sentinel obtained the clips, which are an up close look at the shootout, the chaos and the bravery of first responders.

The police bodycam video, which includes some graphic images, shows officers racing to the scene of the nightclub shooting.

As Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies stormed Pulse, they found nearly two dozen gunshot victims.

“We got a door up top with a sheet. We probably have about 20 gunshot victims. Let them know they’re going to need a lot of people,” an officer said.

Actually, there’d be much more than that. And the shooter, Omar Mateen was still looking to kill more people.

One of the officers seems to confront Mateen, who was holding hostages.

In between the sound of gunshots, officers yelled, “Let me see your hands, now. Let me see your hands. Come out with your hands up or you will die.”

In total, three different law enforcement agencies responded.

There was a three-hour standoff as Mateen holed himself up inside a bathroom.

It ended when police used an armored vehicle to bash through a wall and killed him. But not before Mateen killed 49 people and injured 53 that Sunday, June 12, 2016.

The Orlando Sentinel said there was 15 hours of bodycam footage. Click here to view more of the clips on the newspaper’s website.