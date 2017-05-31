Flynn To Hand Over Documents Amid Russia Probe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — The president’s former National Security adviser, Michael Flynn, is expected to turn over business records and other personal documents to the Senate Intelligence Committee by next week, CBS News has learned.

Flynn initially resisted cooperating with the investigation into Trump campaign connections to Russia and Russian meddling in the 2016 election, citing his fifth amendment rights.

The development comes amid news the House Intelligence Committee has compiled a list of more than twenty people who members would like to testify in the probe. Among them is one-time Trump campaign surrogate, Boris Epshteyn, and Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

On Tuesday, the president re-tweeted an article citing unnamed sources defending his son-in-law, Jared Kusher, who remains at the center of the FBI’s investigation into Russia.

Jared Kushner didn't suggest Russian communications channel in meeting, source says https://t.co/nF6bM1FEt1 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 30, 2017

In his first press conference in 15 days, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer pushed back against claims that Kusher tried to establish a secret back channel with the Kremlin.

“I’m not going to get into confirming stuff,” he said. “There’s an ongoing investigation.”

He also addressed reports of a looming shakeup within President Trump’s communication team:

“I think the president is very pleased with his team,” said Spicer. “Ultimately the best messenger is the president himself.”

Just yesterday, White House Communications Director, Mike Dubke, stepped down from his post, citing personal reasons.

Sources told CBS News it could be the first of more changes to come.