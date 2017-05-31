ACC Announces Four Kickoff Times For Hurricanes Upcoming Season

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Faceboo
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – It’s almost June which means football season is inching closer and closer.
The Miami Hurricanes, led by head coach Mark Richt, are looking to build on a 9-win campaign that concluded in the school’s first bowl game victory in a decade.
On Wednesday the ACC released kickoff times for the first three weeks of the 2017 season.
The Hurricanes will open the season on Saturday, September 2nd at home against Bethune Cookman at 12:30 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on RSN.
A week later Miami travels to Arkansas State for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, with the game televised on ESPNU.
The ACC also announced two additional kickoff times for the Canes.
On Friday, September 29th Miami will head north to play at Duke at 7 p.m.
Two weeks later Miami will host Georgia Tech on Thursday, October 12th at 8 p.m.
Both the Duke and Georgia Tech games will be televised on ESPN.