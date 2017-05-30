Trump On Verge Of Making Big Changes To Communications Team

May 30, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Politics

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) – A major shakeup could be coming to the White House in the not-too-distant future.

President Trump is on the verge of making significant changes to his communications team as senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner faces scrutiny for allegedly trying to establish back-channel communications with Moscow.

He tweeted Tuesday morning:

Monday Mr. Trump’s first campaign manager Corey Lewandowsky and deputy campaign manager Dave Bossie were at the white house for meetings.

They could be part of a new rapid response team.

Trump already has the resignation of his communications director Michael Dubke.

The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner is now a focus of the investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s associates and Moscow.

CBS News has confirmed that when Kushner met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December, the two discussed setting up a back channel for communications between the Trump transition team and Russian officials.

Administration aides described that as standard procedure, but republican senator John McCain said it isn’t.

“I don’t think it is standard procedure prior to the inauguration of a President of the United States by someone who is not in an appointed position,” McCain said.

President Trump is standing by Kushner.

Dubke said in a statement “It has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration.”

His last day at the White House has not yet been determined.

