Sanders Urges Brooklyn College Grads To Stand Up, Fight Back

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — Senator Bernie Sanders urged grads in New York to take a stand and fight back if they don’t like their current world.
Sanders (D-VT) said at Brooklyn College’s commencement on Tuesday that doing so is the “only rational choice.”
He said the graduates don’t have “the moral right” to turn their backs on “saving this planet and saving future generations.”
The former Democratic presidential candidate hails from Brooklyn and attended the college for a year.
He called out the Republican leadership in Congress for wanting to cut social programs while giving tax breaks to the wealthiest.
Sanders urged graduates to stand together and not let demagogues divide the country — and to think big.
