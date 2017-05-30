Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $302M

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – It might be time to join the office lottery pool. The jackpot keeps growing for the Powerball lottery. The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $302 million, the largest in the nation, with the cash option prize estimated at $187.3 million.
Wednesday’s drawing will be the game’s highest since a $435.3 million jackpot on Feb. 22.
The drawing will be the 17th since the last Powerball jackpot was hit on April 1st.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever to hit was $1.586 billion, which shared between tickets sold in three states on Jan. 13, 2016.
Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The chance of winning Powerball is incredibly small, at 292.2 million to one. But players have much better odds, of about one in 25, of winning smaller prizes ranging from $1 million to $4.