Coldplay, Miley Cyrus To Join Ariana Grande In Manchester Concert

BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) — Ariana Grande’s concert to benefit the victims of the deadly Manchester, England attack last week will include some major acts.
According to TMZ, the concert scheduled for this Sunday will include Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell and Take That.
The singer announced the event over social media, saying it will be held at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. It’s the same place Beyonce performed last July.
As many as 10 acts will reportedly be on stage.
Grande is returning to Manchester less than two weeks after the attack that killed 22 people including kids and teens who were leaving her concert.
The singer, from Florida, made the decision to return last week, even releasing a letter to her fans and those affected by the attack that occurred on May 22nd at Manchester Arena.
Proceeds for Sunday’s concert will go to an emergency fund set up by the city and the British Red Cross.