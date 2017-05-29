‘You’re Only As Good As Your Word’: Fmr. FBI Director Mueller Urges Grads To Be Honest

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, chosen to oversee an investigation into possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign, spoke to grads and urged them to be honest and act with integrity.

Mueller delivered the commencement address at Tabor Academy, a private day and boarding school in Marion, Massachusetts where his granddaughter is a student.

In his speech, he said he has been blessed by three families – his own, his marine corps family and his FBI family. From each he has learned life lessons.

“One such lesson is that much of what you do impacts those around you and, in turn, those around you shape your life in a number of ways,” said Mueller.

The former FBI director, chose to focus on life lessons and the importance of honesty in whatever career path each grad chooses to take.

“Whatever we do we must act with honesty and with integrity and regardless of your chosen career, you’re only as good as your word,” said Mueller. “You can be smart, aggressive, articulate, indeed persuasive but if you are not honest, your reputation will suffer, and once lost, a good reputation can never, ever be regained.”

Mueller urged grads to consider staying strong, despite having to go against the grain.

“There will come a time when you will be tested. You may find yourself standing alone against those you thought were trusted colleagues and may stand to lose what you have worked for. The decision will not be an easy call,” said Mueller.

His speech to grads comes less than two weeks after his appointment as special counsel to oversee the Trump Russia investigation. Mueller’s broad mandate gives him not only oversight of Russian interference but also of “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”

Mueller served as the FBI director from 2001 to 2013 under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Early in his career, Mueller worked as a federal prosecutor in Boston.