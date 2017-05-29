‘We Can’t Forget’: Veteran On Sacrifices Made By Service Members & Families

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Memorial Day is filled with patriotism and gratitude.
All over South Florida and the nation people are observing Memorial Day and the sacrifices made by military men and women.
“We can’t forget. That’s what it’s all about. The sacrifices made by not only the service members but the families too. They suffer too. They suffer long after those are gone,” said Veteran Ryan Haase.
A 21-gun salute in Miami Beach honored the men and women who died in service to our country.
In Davie, Scouts lead the parade as people lined the streets to honor those who defended the nation and paid the ultimate price.
For some, it is remembering their own time on the front lines and thanking those who serve now.
“What goes through your mind as you stand here today thanking God I’m alive and thanking the ones who are serving today to help make my life peaceful and free,” said veteran Robert Blasik.
This is also a time when parents hope to teach their children about the heroes who protect their freedoms.
“Never forget them because we have the easy part to live in America and they went out to these countries to fight and die for us,” said 11-year-old Maddox Haase.