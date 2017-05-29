North Korea Launches Another Missile, Third In As Many Weeks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) –North Korea launched another short-range ballistic missile overnight that Japan says could have easily hit an airplane or ship in the area.
North Korea has now conducted nine missile launches this year, three in just the past three weeks.
The latest comes after the country claimed its leader, Kim Jong Un, oversaw a successful test of a new anti-aircraft system this past weekend.
Japan was quick to condemn the new missile launch as was South Korea, whose new president has said he wants better relations with North Korea.
Despite international sanctions, North Korea’s capabilities continue to grow.
Last week the country said it perfected a medium range solid fuel missile that it would start mass producing.
Earlier this month it tested what is believed to be its longest range missile yet, potentially capable of carrying a nuclear warhead but still not able to reach the United States.
2014 was the last time the U.S. tested its west coast missile defense system, which has only worked in about half of the trials.
On Tuesday the U.S. Military will attempt to shoot down an intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time.
While North Korea continues to launch missiles, it has not conducted a nuclear test so far this year, which would likely result in a stronger response from the U.S. and perhaps even its ally China.
