Lauren’s List: Summer Jobs That Will Help You Make Extra Cash

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, and for those looking to make a little extra cash, you may be considering a summer job.
A recent Wallet Hub survey found Fort Lauderdale is the 3rd best place in the country to find summer work.
Miami is 12th on the list, which got me thinking, what are the best summer jobs out there?
We can’t all be lifeguards, so today’s “Lauren’s List” has some of the best paying summer gigs right now.
- Caddy- If you love golf, or maybe just driving a golf cart, maybe a summer spent caddying is a good fit for you. According to SeasonalEmployment.com, caddies earn $100 to $200 per round, including tips. Caddies carry clubs and bags, and also choose the right clubs, so you do need to know a thing or two about the game. Contact your local club or course for opportunities.
- Childcare Provider: Are you good with kids? If so, you may want to consider babysitting. With school out for summer, parents are always looking for reliable care for their children. You can sign up with Care.com or Sitter City to be considered for these types of jobs.
- Tutor- Along the same lines, summer means kids can get a little rusty in certain subjects. So why not provide tutoring services if you’re particularly educated about certain topics? That gig pays $10 to $50 an hour in some instances.
- Park Ranger: If you love the great outdoors, check out working at a park. The National Park Service has a seasonal ranger program you can apply for on its website. The jobs pay about $14 to $18 an hour and include working ticket booths or leading tour groups.
