Greenworks & Kobalt Lawn Mowers Recalled, Could Catch Fire

May 29, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Kobalt, Lawnmower, Lowe's, Recall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- About 28,000 lawn mowers are being recalled over risk they could catch fire.

The Kobalt and Greenworks brands of cordless electric lawn-mowers listed in the recall were sold at Lowe’s from 2014 to 2016.

The maker – Hongkong Sun Rise Trading said owners should remove the battery and contact the company for a free repair.

Five fires have been reported, but so far, no injuries have been reported.

Those who have the recalled products can call toll-free at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET any day or  click here and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Click here for more detailed information from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

ssd fr fd Greenworks & Kobalt Lawn Mowers Recalled, Could Catch Fire

The Kobalt and Greenworks brands of cordless electric lawn-mowers listed in the recall were sold at Lowe’s from 2014 to 2016. (Source: CPSC)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch