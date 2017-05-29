Greenworks & Kobalt Lawn Mowers Recalled, Could Catch Fire

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami)- About 28,000 lawn mowers are being recalled over risk they could catch fire.
The Kobalt and Greenworks brands of cordless electric lawn-mowers listed in the recall were sold at Lowe’s from 2014 to 2016.
The maker – Hongkong Sun Rise Trading said owners should remove the battery and contact the company for a free repair.
Five fires have been reported, but so far, no injuries have been reported.
Those who have the recalled products can call toll-free at 888-266-7096 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET any day or click here and click on “Important Safety Notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Click here for more detailed information from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).