Multiple Reports Of Shootings, Police Activity In Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — Miami Beach Police were kept busy Sunday night as the Memorial Day crowds continue to enjoy South Florida.
Police activity was spotted at two different locations in the evening. It’s unclear if both incidents are related.
The first scene occurred near 2nd Street and Ocean Drive. A witness told CBS4’s Tiani Jones that he heard what sounded like three gunshots.
Two people were taken to the hospital.
A short while later, officers riding four-wheelers, as well as about six or seven patrol vehicles were seen heading to another scene, near 6th Street and Alton Road. Miami Beach Police called it an officer-involved shooting.
One person was hospitalized, police said.
A witness captured gunfire on video.
(Warning: Graphic language)
On Saturday night in the same area, police arrested a Georgia man for opening fire on a taxi cab.
One Comment