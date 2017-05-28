Diver Runs Out Of Air, Dies Off Florida Shore

May 28, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Drowning, Key Largo, Scuba Diving

KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/AP) — As popular as scuba diving is, it’s also very dangerous.

A man visiting from California has drowned while diving off the Florida coast.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that 56-year-old Dimitry Altschuller was on his second dive during an excursion off Key Largo, Florida on Friday when he apparently ran out of air.

Altschuller’s dive partner shared his air and they managed to reach the water’s surface.

But authorities say Atschuller appeared to panic, became unconscious and stopped breathing.

A state wildlife vessel arrived and took Atschuller to shore.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that he was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

